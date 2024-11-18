OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $133.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.78. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

