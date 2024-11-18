OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $1,051,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 508,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,665,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 82,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,528,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,837,000 after purchasing an additional 526,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $110.19 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $113.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.81%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Evercore ISI upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

Read Our Latest Report on CHRW

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.