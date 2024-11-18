Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Director Sells $1,971,848.00 in Stock

Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) Director Michael Burkland sold 63,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,971,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Onestream Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,063,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,599. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.20. Onestream, Inc. has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $35.39.

Get Onestream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onestream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Institutional Trading of Onestream

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000.

Onestream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.