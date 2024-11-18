OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 648,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPENLANE

In other OPENLANE news, CFO Brad S. Lakhia purchased 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $286,918.18. This trade represents a 53.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Institutional Trading of OPENLANE

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OPENLANE by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,775,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,835 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 120,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OPENLANE

OPENLANE Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:KAR opened at $19.86 on Monday. OPENLANE has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $20.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. OPENLANE had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. OPENLANE’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that OPENLANE will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OPENLANE

(Get Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.