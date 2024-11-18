OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.99 and last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KIDS

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at OrthoPediatrics

The stock has a market capitalization of $532.51 million, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 77,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,007.20. This represents a 11.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2,610.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter valued at $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 56.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 125.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.