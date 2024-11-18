Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.11 and last traded at $106.57, with a volume of 49055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Palomar Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.29.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.72 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,814.40. This represents a 16.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $115,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,928. This represents a 6.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,076 shares of company stock worth $3,806,029. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palomar

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 112.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 38,027 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Palomar during the third quarter worth about $9,467,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Palomar by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,919,000 after buying an additional 32,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Palomar by 78.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

