Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ PANL opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $295.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $9.52.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pangaea Logistics Solutions
Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pangaea Logistics Solutions
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.