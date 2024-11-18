PCS Edventures! Releases Unaudited Results for Q2 of Fiscal Year 2025Boise, Idaho, November 15, 2024 — PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV), a prominent provider of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education programs, unv

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read PCS Edventures!’s 8K filing here.
About PCS Edventures!
PCS Edventures!, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.
