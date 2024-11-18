Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

MD opened at $14.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55. Pediatrix Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,783.80. This represents a 18.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Ann E. Moore sold 8,108 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $129,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,960. The trade was a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,808 shares of company stock worth $751,277 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

