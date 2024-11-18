Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 102,650 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSBFree Report) by 607.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,650 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1577 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

