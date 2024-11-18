Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 102,650 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 607.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,650 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1577 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

