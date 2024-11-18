Phillips Financial Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $154.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $370.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 22.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

