Phillips Financial Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $644,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $139.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $117.25 and a 52-week high of $144.06.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

