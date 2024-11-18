Planning Directions Inc. Buys 2,072 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Planning Directions Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Planning Directions Inc. owned 0.92% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLDR stock opened at $50.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14.

About Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

