Planning Directions Inc. Sells 593 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Planning Directions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,779,000 after buying an additional 14,158,054 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0 %

XOM stock opened at $119.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.49 and its 200-day moving average is $116.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.