Pollux Coin Price Down 15.4% This Week (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pollux Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91,637.32 or 0.99196153 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90,747.42 or 0.98232855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pollux Coin Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 40,777,736 coins and its circulating supply is 40,778,078 coins. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 40,775,693.651511 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.13051593 USD and is down -8.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,300,830.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pollux Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pollux Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.