Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $83,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $67,665,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,784,000 after buying an additional 567,732 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after buying an additional 391,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE DD opened at $81.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

