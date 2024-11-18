Prudent Man Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,027,000. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 73,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 25,292 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.43. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

