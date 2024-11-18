Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 54,708.0% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. Kintegral Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Shares of CARR opened at $74.53 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.24%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

