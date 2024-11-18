Prudent Man Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,341,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,208,593,000 after buying an additional 867,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,628,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,078,000 after acquiring an additional 150,765 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $706,822,000 after purchasing an additional 405,694 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $510,467,000 after purchasing an additional 600,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,186,982 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $431,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.64.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $321.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.42.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.