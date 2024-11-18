Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 437 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $160,529,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3,295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,898 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,852,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,226,000 after buying an additional 2,349,595 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.6% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,620,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,853,000 after buying an additional 1,536,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 38.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,131,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,411,000 after buying an additional 1,415,647 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,853,327.13. This represents a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This represents a 26.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $74.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $41.99 and a one year high of $74.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average of $59.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.26%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.