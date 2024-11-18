Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.58.

NYSE DGX traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.11. The stock had a trading volume of 890,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,964. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.99 and its 200 day moving average is $147.54. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $123.04 and a twelve month high of $162.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 18,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $2,889,207.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,661.05. This trade represents a 34.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. This trade represents a 14.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,472,728. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,151,000 after buying an additional 345,754 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $729,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 601.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 277,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after purchasing an additional 238,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

