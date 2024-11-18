Quest Partners LLC Boosts Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 1,115.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,169 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TNF LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 25,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

FIBK stock opened at $33.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.81. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 82.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIBK. DA Davidson upped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $662,811.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,069 shares in the company, valued at $20,817,561.82. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $222,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 958,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,768,707.80. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,096 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

