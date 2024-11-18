Quest Partners LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 630.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,981 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 12.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 101,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 42,059 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 17.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

NYSE BRBR opened at $72.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $73.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

