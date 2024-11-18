Quest Partners LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,286 shares during the period. Maximus comprises approximately 0.3% of Quest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Quest Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Maximus worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Maximus by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Maximus by 12.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 4.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,208,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $520,922,000 after purchasing an additional 145,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $79.18 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.42 and a 1-year high of $93.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Maximus

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.16%.

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $126,159.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at $607,841.52. This trade represents a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

