Quest Partners LLC Has $4.78 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 721,690.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,338 shares during the period. PPL makes up 0.4% of Quest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 45.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 66.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,701,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of PPL by 460.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 35,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $33.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. PPL had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

