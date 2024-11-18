Quest Partners LLC Purchases 29,425 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 7,337.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,425 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Graco in the second quarter worth $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Graco in the first quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 187.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 220.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $89.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $94.77.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $519.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 22.87%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

In other Graco news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total transaction of $284,004.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,094.26. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

