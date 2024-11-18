Quest Partners LLC Purchases 41,371 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Quest Partners LLC raised its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 284.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,371 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of NMI worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 306,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 172,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,915,000 after buying an additional 29,040 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,818,000 after buying an additional 358,930 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $37.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

