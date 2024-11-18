Quest Partners LLC Purchases 86,939 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 379.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,939 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC owned 0.05% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,069,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $325,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,965 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,879,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,019,000 after acquiring an additional 402,329 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,506,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,105 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,995,000 after acquiring an additional 343,915 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,420,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,411 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.10 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

