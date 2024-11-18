Quest Partners LLC Sells 12 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Quest Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in NVR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NVR in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,783.33.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total value of $2,325,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,330.96. The trade was a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total value of $3,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,600. This represents a 65.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 775 shares of company stock worth $7,294,073 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NVR opened at $9,026.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9,444.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8,552.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,052.58 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $125.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 EPS for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

