Radicle Price Reaches $1.37 on Exchanges (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00001523 BTC on major exchanges. Radicle has a market cap of $70.86 million and approximately $38.36 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,125.20 or 1.00266470 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89,874.53 or 0.99987598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Radicle

Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,771,495 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radworks.org. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

