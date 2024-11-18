RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAPT):

11/13/2024 – RAPT Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

11/12/2024 – RAPT Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $4.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – RAPT Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

11/11/2024 – RAPT Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

11/11/2024 – RAPT Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RAPT opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.33.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,386,000 after acquiring an additional 436,629 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 662,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 295,622 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 55.3% during the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 534,172 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

