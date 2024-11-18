RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAPT):
- 11/13/2024 – RAPT Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.
- 11/12/2024 – RAPT Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $4.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2024 – RAPT Therapeutics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
- 11/11/2024 – RAPT Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.
- 11/11/2024 – RAPT Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.
RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of RAPT opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.33.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
