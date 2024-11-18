Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Aviso Wealth Management

Aviso Wealth Management cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Realty Income by 4.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 14.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on O. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 48.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.8 %

Realty Income stock opened at $56.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.04. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.95%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

