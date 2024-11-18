Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,584,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Realty Income worth $163,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 432,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 34,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 40.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 48.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $56.54 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 300.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.85.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

