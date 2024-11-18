Reviewing Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) and Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK)

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) and Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Powerfleet and Track Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Powerfleet alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerfleet $133.74 million 6.22 -$5.68 million N/A N/A Track Group $34.48 million 0.04 -$3.39 million ($0.34) -0.33

Track Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Powerfleet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

73.4% of Powerfleet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Track Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Powerfleet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Track Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Powerfleet and Track Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerfleet N/A N/A N/A Track Group -11.24% -18.41% 4.53%

Risk and Volatility

Powerfleet has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Track Group has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Powerfleet and Track Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerfleet 0 0 1 0 3.00 Track Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Powerfleet currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.73%. Given Powerfleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Powerfleet is more favorable than Track Group.

Summary

Powerfleet beats Track Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powerfleet

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc. provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications. It also provides hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service, including system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company offers its products under the PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator brands. It sells its products to commercial and government sectors in manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, wholesale and retail, food and grocery distribution, pharmaceutical and medical distribution, construction, mining, utilities, heavy industry, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental, logistics, shipping, and freight transportation markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers, vehicle importers, distributors, and industrial equipment dealers. The company was formerly known as I.D. Systems, Inc. PowerFleet, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

About Track Group

(Get Free Report)

Track Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company's products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; and ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology. It also provides IntelliTrack, a secure state of the art device-agnostic platform; IntelliTrack Mobile, a mobile application of the Intellitrack software is available for Android and iOS devices; TrackerPAL, a cloud-based monitoring system; TrackerPAL Mobile, a mobile application of the TrackerPAL software for Android and iOS devices; data analytics services; and BACtrack, a smartphone-based remote alcohol monitoring system. In addition, the company offers Empower smartphone application that provides victim and survivor support by creating a mobile geo-zone around a survivor of domestic abuse and communicates with the offender's tracking device; Socrates 360, a platform that offers various content and service; SecureCuff steel bands; and RF Beacon, a self-contained and short-range transmitting station that provides a radio frequency signal communicating with assigned offender GPS devices, as well as product support services. Further, the company develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company was formerly known as SecureAlert, Inc. and changed its name to Track Group, Inc. in May 2015. Track Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Powerfleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerfleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.