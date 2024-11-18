Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Grows Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.8% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

View Our Latest Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.