Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Invests $240,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $134.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.67 and a fifty-two week high of $149.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

