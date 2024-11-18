Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $1,179,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 144,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 175,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $270.62 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $232.77 and a one year high of $277.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.98. The company has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.