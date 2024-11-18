RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.14 and last traded at $23.04. 9,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 19,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

