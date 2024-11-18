Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $64.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACHC. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 328,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average of $65.55. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 834.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

