Royce & Associates LP Decreases Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.22% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $9,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 21,300.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 391.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th.

Insider Activity

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $2,685,133.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,677,950.89. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $180.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $201.27.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.29. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.