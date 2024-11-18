Royce & Associates LP Has $7.22 Million Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,830 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.31% of Tronox worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,152,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,757,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,536,000 after purchasing an additional 126,926 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,018,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 626,744 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 309,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 173,054 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Stock Performance

NYSE TROX opened at $11.03 on Monday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -104.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tronox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TROX

About Tronox

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.