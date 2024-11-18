Royce & Associates LP Increases Stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 699.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,687 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.29% of MasterBrand worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 246.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 154,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 109,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,508,000 after buying an additional 346,346 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of MasterBrand by 345.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 160,812 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the second quarter worth approximately $9,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of MasterBrand from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE MBC opened at $16.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $20.67.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $718.10 million during the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 5.46%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,995.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,266.84. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $280,544.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,044. This trade represents a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,806 shares of company stock worth $365,567. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

