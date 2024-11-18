Royce & Associates LP Purchases 174,010 Shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,359,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,010 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 6.94% of DHI Group worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,009,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHX stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $81.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.04. DHI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97.

DHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on DHI Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

