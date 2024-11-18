Royce & Associates LP Reduces Holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.64% of Burke & Herbert Financial Services worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1,666.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 6.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock opened at $68.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.19. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.09 per share, with a total value of $340,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 233,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,875,523.95. This trade represents a 2.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

