Rune (RUNE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $26,809.24

Rune (RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Rune token can currently be purchased for $5.39 or 0.00005904 BTC on major exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $26,809.24 and approximately $134,865.51 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rune has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 5.48331693 USD and is down -4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $103,624.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

