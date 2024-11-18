Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.88 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sally Beauty updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Sally Beauty Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE SBH traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.41. 1,852,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,261. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $14.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

