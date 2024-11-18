Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.92 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $1,803.70 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.65 or 0.03486676 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00038982 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,960,449,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,939,820,567 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

