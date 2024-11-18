Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,006,000 after acquiring an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,702,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,998,000 after buying an additional 133,853 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 802,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,447,000 after buying an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 742,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,047,000 after acquiring an additional 50,753 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.30.

ITW opened at $270.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.98. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.77 and a 52-week high of $277.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 51.90%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

