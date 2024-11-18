Scout24 (ETR:G24) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as €85.10 ($90.53) and last traded at €84.30 ($89.68), with a volume of 80457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €84.35 ($89.73).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €78.96 and its 200-day moving average is €73.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

