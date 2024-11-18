Seizert Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.82 Million in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ESAB by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ESAB by 629.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ESAB by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ESAB alerts:

Insider Transactions at ESAB

In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $531,877.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $630,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,125. The trade was a 30.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,418 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,773. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of ESAB opened at $124.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.73. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.92.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. ESAB had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $673.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 7.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of ESAB from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESAB

ESAB Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.